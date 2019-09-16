Misty Mountain Music Festival aims to help the hungry

The Misty Mountain Camp Resort held its ninth annual music festival Sunday.

All proceeds from the festival went to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The festival was also held in April.

Abena Foreman-Trice, a spokesperson for BRAFB, said getting the chance to raise awareness about the food bank to thousands of people over the weekend is a great way to get people to help the food bank.

"We are very interested in raising awareness of the problem of hunger and helping community members understand what the face of hunger is and this is one of the events that helps people to do that and at the same time, people get to enjoy music and entertainment," said Foreman.

John Howard, the event coordinator, said the festival has raised thousands of dollars to help the food bank over the past few years.

"We've been working with them for now, seven years I believe, and we've helped raise right around $35,000 to $40,000, in that range, for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and we're very happy," said Howard.

Last year's event was canceled due to Hurricane Florence, but they held the festival in April in addition to Sunday's festival to show their commitment to helping the food bank.

"Our spring event raised about over $6,000, so we're are looking to surpass that for this event and it's been a great weekend," said Howard. "It's about folks here that need a little bit more."

Howard said helping those in need is something to which he can relate.

"There's a lot of people including myself who that grew up without a lot of things, so I understand what it's like to be hungry," said Howard. "Our thing is to help people, help folks from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank so we can get together to make our community a little bit stronger and make an effort to help out people."

A check will be given to the food bank on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.