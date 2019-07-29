Harrisonburg makes change to mobile recycling locations

After almost three months of operating at mobile recycling program, Harrisonburg Public Works has made a change to its unit locations.

Harsit Patel of the Harrisonburg Public Works Department said the program has been working well. Patel said there were large turnouts from those wanting to recycle.

"We're looking at Monday through Saturday, we have about 650 to 700 participants a week visiting the mobile unit and the recycling convenience center on Beery Road," Patel said.

He said there will be a change to two locations for the units based off of data the department collected.

The Dream Come True Playground and Purcell Park will no longer be collection sites.

As of July 31, Parkview Mennonite Church will replace those sites to make it easier for community members to recycle.

"We've added Parkview Mennonite Church on the northwest section of Harrisonburg," Patel said. "So we're looking at what area most of our citizens are coming from when they visit mobile recycling units."

Patel said mobile units will no longer accept plastics three through seven and there will still be an attendant at each location.