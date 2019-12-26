Mobile cafe delivers free lunch to some Harrisonburg students over winter break

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Public Schools' mobile cafe hit the road on Thursday to deliver free lunches to students in the city.
The mobile cafe stops in eight neighborhoods, twice over the winter break, and it serves students in the city's school district up to 18-years-old. Adults can also purchase a meal for two dollars.
"It's important to have this mobile cafe so the kids who don't have meals can have at least one hot meal during the Christmas break," said Heidi Green, who works the mobile cafe. "It's a very important need."
On top of lunches, volunteers teach different lessons to children on a range of topics.
"We also did pomegranate today and gave them a nutritional guide for that as well," Green said.
Parents or children can text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 to find out the mobile cafe location that is closest to them. The cafe will continue on January 2, 2020.
Schedule:
Spotswood Mobile Home Park
1715 Country Club Court
11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Chestnut Ridge
181 Chestnut Ridge Drive
11:25 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Deer Run
899 Port Republic Road
11:55 a.m – 12:10 p.m.
Mosby Heights
2510 Mosby Court
12:25 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
University Place
36 South Avenue
12:50 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Broad Street Community Center
505 Broad Street
1:30 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
Harris Gardens
215 Vine St
2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Dutch Mill/Holly Court
97 Dutch Mill Ct
2:25 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.