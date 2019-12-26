Mobile cafe delivers free lunch to some Harrisonburg students over winter break

Harrisonburg City Public Schools' mobile cafe hit the road on Thursday to deliver free lunches to students in the city.

The mobile cafe stops in eight neighborhoods, twice over the winter break, and it serves students in the city's school district up to 18-years-old. Adults can also purchase a meal for two dollars.

"It's important to have this mobile cafe so the kids who don't have meals can have at least one hot meal during the Christmas break," said Heidi Green, who works the mobile cafe. "It's a very important need."

On top of lunches, volunteers teach different lessons to children on a range of topics.

"We also did pomegranate today and gave them a nutritional guide for that as well," Green said.

Parents or children can text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 to find out the mobile cafe location that is closest to them. The cafe will continue on January 2, 2020.

Schedule:

Spotswood Mobile Home Park

1715 Country Club Court

11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Chestnut Ridge

181 Chestnut Ridge Drive

11:25 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Deer Run

899 Port Republic Road

11:55 a.m – 12:10 p.m.

Mosby Heights

2510 Mosby Court

12:25 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

University Place

36 South Avenue

12:50 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Broad Street Community Center

505 Broad Street

1:30 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Harris Gardens

215 Vine St

2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Dutch Mill/Holly Court

97 Dutch Mill Ct

2:25 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.