Moe's Southwest Grill offering free kids entrees, selling taco kits

As restaurants across Virginia switch to delivery and pickup options, with a government mandate to close dining rooms by 11:59 p.m. on March 24, Moe's Southwest Grill says they have some options that can help.

Through March 28, people ordering food from Moe's, either through their website or app, will receive a free kids entree with any adult entree.

Moe's is also offering a "Build Your Own Taco Kit" that they say can serve four to six people. It includes 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of queso, and chips and salsa.

The kit can be ordered online or through their app for $35 and through third-party delivery services, like DoorDash or Uber Eats, for $40.

Until April 10, Moe's says they will be offering free delivery on orders of more than $10, if orders are placed through moes.com/ or through the Moe's app.

With more than 700 locations across the country, Moe's is monitoring local and CDC guidelines to abide by protocols in each location. However, you can call your local Moe's for the most relevant updates.

