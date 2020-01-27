Moe's offering free burritos for a year to first 100 in line at Winchester grand opening

A new restaurant is set to open in Winchester this week, and the first 100 customers in line will be able to get free burritos for a year.

Moe's Southwest Grill is opening up at 120 Merchant Street on January 30.

According to a press release from Moe's, the new Winchester location is "unique and features the updated brand design which includes patterns, textures and colors all inspired by the Southwest region of the United States – we are indeed Moe’s Southwest Grill."

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will give away free 'Moe's For a year' to the first 100 people in line on January 30, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The way that works is each customer gets a card that grants them one free burrito a week for 52 weeks.

When a new Moe's location opened in Rockingham County back in 2017, people camped out overnight and a line wrapped around the building leading up to their opening.

For the first few days the restaurant will be open, January 30 through Feb. 2, they will also feature $5 burritos for all guests and a prize wheel that can be spun for various prizes.

Sunday, Feb. 2 will be a 'Kids Eat Free' event too, with the first 50 kids winning a free Moe's t-shirt.

You can also sign up for the Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards app to get a free cup of Moe’s Famous Queso and a free burrito on your birthday.

The restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week. You can call 540-313-4120 for more information.

The Winchester branch of Moe's is owned by Brad Chasteen.

