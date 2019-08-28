Mom pleads guilty to neglect in death of West Virginia baby

A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in the death of her 8-month-old daughter.

Credit: WSAZ

News outlets report Chellbie Elaine Hudson's Tuesday plea was part of a deal that dropped an additional neglect charge. She faces up to 15 years in prison at her October sentencing.

Hudson's plea deal also requires she testify against her ex-boyfriend, William Ellis Bowen IV, who's charged with similar offenses in the 2018 death of Lillyann Aubriana Hudson. He's expected to stand trial next month.

Authorities have said that Kanawha County deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive baby last summer found the infant covered in bruises. They said she was taken to a hospital and died. An autopsy found Lillyann suffered head trauma that caused massive internal bleeding.

__________

Apr. 10

A mother charged with the death of her 8-month-old daughter is scheduled for trial in June.

Chellbie Hudson faces child neglect causing death and child neglect creating risk of injury charges.

Investigators say Hudson and her boyfriend, William Bowen, got into an argument last June, and Bowen locked himself in a room with the girl.

Hudson left the house but left came back to find the baby unresponsive. The child later died at the hospital.

Hudson and Bowen are scheduled to be tried together.

__________

July 2018

During the investigation, Hudson and Bowen admitted to being the only people with the baby right before the 911 call.

They also admitted to having a heated argument the night leading up to the baby's admission into the hospital that morning, saying they fight frequently and at times "something gets thrown."

Investigators say Hudson had left the baby in the care of Bowen around 2 a.m. after Bowen locked her out of the room he and the baby were in -- to keep her away from him and the baby.

Hudson told police she did not contact any law enforcement during the time Bowen had locked himself in the room with the infant.

When Hudson came back to the house around 2 p.m., the baby was unresponsive.

Investigators say no one else was with Bowen during the hours before Hudson returned.

Other people in the house quickly attempted to call 911, but Investigators say Hudson tried to stop the other people from calling authorities.

Hudson then left the house, and authorities were eventually contacted.

When the baby was taken to the hospital and died, the medical examiner determined the case was a homicide.