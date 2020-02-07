Mom’s neighbor texts picture: ‘Your kid is naked in your window’

As a parent, you do your best to raise your kids right, so they’ll be a credit to their family and their community.

But no matter how hard you try, it’s impossible to anticipate every situation.

Like when Jeni Boysen got a text from her neighbor this week.

“Your kid is naked in your window,” the neighbor said. “I looked up when I got home and there he was.”

Boysen’s response?

“OMG.”

The Facebook post is an internet sensation. It has more than 40,000 shares and about 150,000 likes.

Boysen is taking it in stride.

“Ya know. Sometimes you think you’re doing okay at life and then you get a message like this from a neighbor,” she said.

“I just cried. I laughed so hard. This is exactly the laughter I needed tonight”

Don’t worry, mom. This too shall pass.

