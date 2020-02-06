Monday is the last day to register for Dem presidential primary in Virginia

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia's Democratic presidential primary is quickly approaching.

Voters who want to cast a ballot in the March 3 contest must be registered by Monday, Feb. 10.

Virginia law doesn't currently allow same-day registration.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration or register for the first time online. Just head tothe Virginia Election's website until 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

Voter's registrar offices are open regular business hours.

Officials say the process should take about three days to process.

We've compiled a list of everything you need to know about how to vote, from polling times to to whether or not you can take a ballot selfie and much more, below:

When polls open and close

In Virginia, polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

How to find your polling place

There are over 2,500 precincts in Virginia. You can find your polling location by visiting this link.

Am I registered to vote?

If you're not sure if you're registered to vote, you can check your Virginia registration online here. The deadline to register is always 22 days before general or primary elections.

Acceptable forms of ID

Virginia voters must present photo ID in order to vote. Here are all the acceptable forms of photo ID that can be used. Each can be used up to a year after that ID has expired.

• Valid Virginia Driver’s License or Identification Card

• Valid Virginia DMV-issued Veteran’s ID card

• Valid United States Passport

• Other government-issued photo identification cards (must be issued by US Government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth)

• Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia

• Valid college or university student photo identification card (must be from an institution of higher education located in Virginia)

• Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia displaying a photo

• Employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business

Can I submit an absentee ballot?

Yes! Absentee ballots can be submitted by mail until 7 p.m. on Election Day. In-person absentee voting ends ahead of time.

Will I be voting on a machine or a paper ballot?

Following threats in recent years of hacks of computerized voting machines, Virginia accelerated a return to paper ballots in 2017.

The Virginia Board of Elections de-certified Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) touch screen machines, which made up about one third of all voting equipment in the Commonwealth, as of 2017.

That means now, no matter where you vote in Virginia, you will be casting your vote on a paper ballot, which will then be fed into an Optical Scanner that records the results.

Your local government is responsible for buying and maintaining voting systems in your precinct, but the State Board of Elections certifies equipment for use in Virginia.

How does a primary work?

When you walk into your polling place, you'll be asked which party you're there to vote for. In a primary, there are no independents or unaffiliated candidates – the purpose is to narrow down the two main party's candidates to one on each side.

It doesn't matter if you're registered with one party or the other in Virginia — you can choose to vote in either primary, but only in one of the two.

However, in this specific election, each district only has one open primary, so you'll really only have one choice of party.

Once you're in the booth, you'll choose which of the candidates you would like to represent the party in the race for the House or Senate districts.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

Short Answer:

In Virginia, yes, but be aware of people around you who may not want to be in the photo.

Long Answer:

Virginia has no specific law against voting selfies, so you're free to take whatever picture you want. Just be respectful of the people around you and realize that some people take voting as a very personal situation.

________

Learn more about voting in West Virginia (which doesn't have primaries in odd-numbered years): West Virginia Voting FAQs.

Learn more about voting in Virginia: Virginia Voter Resources.