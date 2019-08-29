Monica Lewinsky scheduled to speak at Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College has announced their schedule of fall 2019 events, and some familiar names are scheduled as guests to the college.

Among them is Monica Lewinsky, former White House intern thrown into the public spotlight for an affair with then-President Bill Clinton.

In the last years, Lewinsky has worked to change her image. Bridgewater identified her as "a social activist in the battle against online harassment—advocating for a safer social media environment."

She's also now helping produce the next chapter of FX's "American Crime Story," which will dramatize the Clinton impeachment scandal.

Her visit to the college – planned for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Nininger Hall – is sponsored by the Anna B. Mow Symposium and the W. Harold Row Symposium.

But Lewinsky is just one of the college's scheduled guests for their Fall 2019 Arts and Events.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Elizabeth Wuerz from the Sustained Dialogue Institute will present an endowed lecture titled “Throwing Shade: Navigating Conflict Effectively.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Matt Bondurant, the author of three novels, including The Wettest County in the World, which was the inspiration for the 2012 movie Lawless, will speak in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music. The movie will also be screened.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Ted & Company TheatreWorks will present Discovery: A Comic Lament in the Boitnott Room.

The New Orchestra of Washington (NOW) will present a lyceum at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Anthony Cincotta, an adjunct instructor of music at Bridgewater College, will present a saxophone recital at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Bridgewater College’s music faculty will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

A Homecoming concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Bridgewater College choirs, the Jazz Ensemble and an alumni jazz band will perform.

A Bridgewater College Oratorio Choir concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

The BC Symphonic Band will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Cole Hall.

The BC Jazz Ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Cole Hall.

Pianist Maria Yefimova will present a lyceum at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Bridgewater College will host a Holiday Extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

And Theatre at Bridgewater College will present Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

All events are free and open to the public.