Monticello to reopen Saturday with new health protocols, guest experience

Monticello will reopen to public on Saturday, almost 3 months to the day since it closed due to coronavirus health concerns. Thomas Jefferson’s historic home has been closed since March 16.

The site will be embracing several new health protocols to keep visitors safe. These procedures include hand-sanitizing stations, requiring masks, and reducing the daily capacity for visitors to help maintain social distancing. Masks will be available for purchase at The Shop at Monticello.

Monticello has also used the closure time to overhaul the guest experience. Visitors will be returning to several changes, including self-guided tours, and the ability to take photos inside the site.

Staff have also added displays and stations outside the home to allow visitors to spread out on the grounds outside and still learn about Monticello and the history of the region.