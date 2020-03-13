Monticello to temporarily close due to COVID-19

Amid all the places closing due to the novel coronavirus, Thomas Jefferson's homeplace has joined the list.

Monticello announced on Friday, March 13, that they will be temporarily closing from March 16-30.

"The safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers remains our chief priority," Monticello said in a statement.

While there are no confirmed cases connected to Monticello and no confirmed cases in the general region surrounding Monticello, they say the gravity of the situation, and the critical importance of slowing the spread of the virus, is clear.

Monticello will close to the public on Monday, March 16. If public health conditions allow, they hope to reopen on Monday, March 30.

All decisions are being made in conjunction with state, local, and federal authorities.

During this temporary closure, all tours and public events are canceled or postponed. The Jefferson Library will also be closed to the public, and any orders placed with Monticello Farm Table are canceled. Provisions have been made for Monticello staff to work remotely when possible. They are encouraging everyone to stay healthy by observing the latest guidance from health experts.

If you have tickets to go to Monticello in coming weeks and have questions about your reservations, they say to click here.

