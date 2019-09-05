Moorefield man charged with fatal hit-and-run

A Moorefield man is accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist while he was driving under the influence.

According to the Moorefield Police Department, 66-year-old Genevieve R. Eaton, of Harpers Ferry, was cycling south on U.S. 220 around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

As she crossed the Hester Bridge in Moorefield, police say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adam Colasessano, of Moorefield, hit her.

According to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office, Eaton was in town for a family reunion. She died at the scene of cardiac arrest and injuries associated with the collision.

Colasessano then fled the scene, according to police, traveling across the bridge, running off the roadway, and hitting a home at 319 South Main St.

Police say he then fled that scene too.

Hardy County 911 broadcast a description of the vehicle and when West Virginia State Police spotted it farther along on U.S. 220 near the Gap Bridge, they pulled it over, identified Colasessano as the driver, and took him into custody.

He's charged with Driving Under the Influence Causing Death and Hit and Run Causing Death. More charges are pending.

Police say Colasessano is being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

Moorefield police are investigating the hit-and-run with the help of West Virginia State Police and the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department.

