Moorefield man pleads guilty to distributing meth

A Moorefield man has pleaded guilty to distributing thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, 55-year-old Larry Allen Lyons pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine."

Lyons admitted working with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Mineral, Grant, and Randolph counties from March 2018 to May 2018.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence with a fine of up to $10,000,000.

A judge will decide his actual sentence based on the seriousness of the offenses and any prior criminal history.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided over Lyons' case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The investigation was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; and the Ravenswood Police Department.

