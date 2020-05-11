Moorefield man sentenced for distributing meth

A Moorefield man has been sentenced to three months of prison and five years of probation for distributing thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, 55-year-old Larry Allen Lyons pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine" in January.

Lyons admitted working with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Mineral, Grant, and Randolph counties from March 2018 to May 2018.

Lyons faced up to life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The investigation was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; and the Ravenswood Police Department.

According to the Justice Department, the prosecution was brought as a part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Co-located Strike Forces Initiative, which establishes multi-agency task force teams within regions.

