Moorefield man sentenced to 9 years for distributing fentanyl and meth

A Moorefield man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in what prosecutors say was a drug ring distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Dennis James Miller, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl” in August 2019. On Monday, Nov. 18, Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh sentenced him to 108 months.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Miller admitted distributing more than 64 grams of fentanyl and more than 69 grams of pure meth from January to June 2019 in Grant County and other areas.

The Department of Justice says the charges against Miller came as a result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which was created under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge Special Operations Division.

Specially, the operation which netted the charges was Project Clean Sweep, which aims to "reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in 'hot spot' areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally."

The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, and the Charles Town Police Department investigated Miller's case.

