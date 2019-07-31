Moorefield man sentenced to probation for meth distribution

A Hardy County man will serve 5 years of probation for working as part of a drug ring to distribute crystal methamphetamine in Grant County.

John Wayne Crites, a 48-year-old Moorefield man, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth in July of 2017. Prosecutors say he admitted to working with others to distribute over 50 grams of crystal meth in Grant County from September 2014 to December 2016.

This week, U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey sentenced Cities to five years of probation and ordered him to pay $217,600 and forfeit an orange Honda Foreman.

West Virginia State Police and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

