More Aug. 12-related lawsuits filed just before deadline

It's not over. More lawsuits have been filed in connection with the Unite the Right rally, and right at the filing deadline two years after the deadly day.

Deandre Harris was the victim of a brutal beating in the Market Street parking garage. He's suing more than 30 people, including Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, and the four men convicted of the beating.

Each of those men has been sentenced to time in prison for the assault

Harris, who is African-American, says the organizers and groups that came to the 'Unite the Right' rally violated his civil rights by attacking him based on his race. He is seeking unspecified damages for medical costs, legal costs, and pain and suffering.

Initially, he also faced charges after the rally, but Harris was found not guilty.

Meanwhile, Unite the Right participants Gregory Conte and Warren Balogh are suing the state of Virginia, the City of Charlottesville, Councilors Mike Signer and Wes Bellamy, state and local police, and several counter-demonstrators.

The two allege their First and 14th Amendment rights were violated. They claim the city, state, police, and counter-demonstrators encouraged violence against Unite the Right protesters. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

That's similar to a previous lawsuit filed by organizers of the rally, who claimed the city violated their freedom of speech by not providing a safe venue for rally-goers.

That initial suit was dropped, but organizer Jason Kessler recently refiled the lawsuit with new claims focusing in on Antifa.