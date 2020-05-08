More PPE - including 2.8 million masks - is on its way to Virginia

More personal protective equipment (PPE) – a key part of healthcare officials' ability to respond to COVID-19 – is on its way to Virginia.

Millions of supplies from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection have unloaded in Chicago and will be making their way to the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

The shipment includes:

• Over two million masks

• 410,000 gowns

• 550,000 KN95 masks

• 250,000 face shields

• 550,000 nitrile gloves

The PPE will be sent to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management logistic warehouse to be distributed across the state.

In his recent COVID-19 briefings, Governor Ralph Northam has said one of the key goals for Virginia has been building new PPE supply chains.

As of this week, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any PPE supply shortages, which is a major step forward from the situation in past weeks.

There are also now three sites across the state establish to decontaminate mass quantities of protective equipment, including N95 masks, gowns, and other gear, so that they can be used more than once.

