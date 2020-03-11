More people are uncertain about the stock market and turning to gold and silver

As the stock market becomes more uncertain due to the Coronavirus, more people are turning to what they know is certain, gold and silver.

"Uncertain times is when gold and silver goes up. People want to invest in something, and when something is not certain, they want to be secure," Rocky Simonetti, owner of Rocky's Gold and Silver and Antiques, said.

Because more people are selling and investing in those precious metals, the values are climbing.

The price of gold and silver is higher than it's been in years, and people in the valley are taking advantage of the value.

The price of gold is higher than it's been since 2011. People are even able to sell their broken jewelry to make a profit.

"It's a good investment because just a few years ago gold was $350 [per ounce], today it's $1,660. That's a big increase," Simonetti said.

Silver is also increasing in value.

"Silver at one time was like $6, right now it's like $17. Silver hasn't gone up like gold," Simonetti said.

He said he has seen the value go up like this before, but it's not something that happens that often.

"In 2011 is when it took off again. It went up to $50 an ounce again and gold went up to $1,950, and it does that in cycles like that, but right now it's one of the highest times it's been in gold and silver," Simonetti said.

Because the value is so high right now, he said he is seeing double to triple the amount of customers coming in to buy and sell than he did five years ago.

"The ladies will come in and have a bag full of jewelry and lay it out and and we say, 'guess how much you got.' 'Oh, I got two or three hundred.' They have two or three thousand, and they can't believe it. They're shocked. They said, I'm going to tell my husband I only got 300," Simonetti said.

If people weren't selling their gold when they get margin calls to hold their stocks, Simonetti said the price of gold would be even higher.

"If they weren't doing that now, gold would already be $2,000. Because they're selling their gold off to call their margin calls on stock and that's keeping it from going higher," Simonetti said.

However, Simonetti doesn't think gold and silver have reached their peak values yet for this cycle.

"I think gold and silver are both going to go up big time this year. I think you'll see $2,000 gold and $25 silver by the end of the year," Simonetti said.

