More than 1,200 people gather to remember Tessa Majors

On Saturday, more than 1,200 people came together at Saint Anne’s Belfield School in Charlottesville to celebrate the life of Tessa Majors.

Former St. Anne’s-Belfield School student found stabbed in NYC park

Majors, an 18-year-old who just recently graduated from the Charlottesville school, was a freshman at Barnard College in New York.

On Dec. 11, she was stabbed and killed during what police say was an attempted robbery in a New York City park not far from the campus.

She fought back against her attackers, according to investigators, and made it a short distance before collapsing and being found by a school security guard, who rushed her to the hospital. But it was too late.

On Saturday, Majors’ family and friends addressed the crowd, sharing their memories and singing songs to honor her life.

Music figured prominently in the gathering, along with poetry readings and personal testimonies by those close to her.

Majors had played in a rock band in New York and had told Chris Graham, her former boss at her internship with Augusta Free Press, that she planned to take a journalism class in the spring.

"To me, the greatest tragedy here is that the world won’t get to see what she would have done. It may have been in music, it may have been in writing, and it may have been in something else. But she had a lot to offer the world and for it to be taken away so tragically, it’s a loss to her family and to everybody," Graham said.

Majors was the daughter of James Madison University professor and novelist Inman Majors, and lived in Waynesboro for several years before moving to Charlottesville.

"Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same," the family told ABC News in a statement.

More than 25 young musicians and Majors' friends performed many of her favorite songs on a stage on Saturday, leading off with Paul Simon’s "Graceland" and closing with "Prom Queen," a song she wrote for her band, The Daily Progress newspaper reported.

“Essentially, Tess had a really big band and I was a part of it. You all are too,” friend Nahlij Corbin told those present, according to the paper.

The ceremony also included poetry readings and other remarks by friends and classmates. It was not open to the general public or the media.

St. Anne’s Head of School David Lourie said that the diverse crowd spoke to the influence Majors had on people.

“Each and every one of us can share stories about Tess and how our time with her at school, in camp, in the music studio, on the stage, over a cup of coffee, left us feeling better, left us feeling more optimistic about the future,” he said, according to The Daily Progress.

The paper reported that a video of Majors recorded during her time at St. Anne’s was played. In it, she described how she found an outlet to express and understand her own feelings in songwriting and encouraged others to share their feelings and embrace their vulnerability.

“The world will benefit from hearing your unique perspective much more than it will from your silence,” she said in the video shot last May.

Majors' death, in a park in proximity to the Barnard campus, has troubled many in New York City because of its apparent randomness.

Police have said as many as three youths confronted the 18-year-old. So far, only one 13-year-old has been arrested. He is charged as a juvenile with felony murder and other counts. Police said the youth acknowledged that he was with the group that confronted Majors, but said he did not stab her.