More than 1,800 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged from Virginia hospitals

Every day, as increased testing across Virginia reveals more COVID-19 cases and the Virginia Department of Health reports more deaths and cumulative hospitalizations, we report those numbers in our daily case updates.

But those updates, based on Virginia Department of Health and local health district data, do not show one key metric a lot of people ask about: recovery information.

Data reporting on recovery information

That's because recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way for the health department to track that data for every single confirmed case.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more.

It's generally updated each morning before the Virginia Department of Health updates case totals on the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus website at 9 a.m.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, the VHHA data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases).

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

The numbers

As of Monday, April 27, the VHHA reported 1,455 patients currently hospitalized with either positive COVID-19 tests or pending COVID-19 test results. Of those, 389 are hospitalized in the ICU and 217 are on ventilators.

By Monday, they reported 1,843 people have been discharged following hospitalization for coronavirus.

The alliance of Virginia hospitals also reports that there are 5,433 beds available across the state, with only 21% of total ventilators in use.

Across Virginia, from the start of the pandemic, 13,036 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. At least 458 people have died of causes related to the coronavirus. Of those deaths, at least 15 have been in the Shenandoah Valley, including 1 in Augusta County, 1 in Rockingham County, 2 in Shenandoah County, and 11 in Harrisonburg.

Enough capacity

Gov. Ralph Northam has said that Virginia hospitals have managed bed and ventilator capacity and well, and models no longer predict hospitals surpassing capacity due to a surge in case – unless restrictions are lifted suddenly and too soon, which models project causing a surge that would overwhelm some medical facilities.

But with the beds and ventilators available, elective surgeries are set to resume this coming Friday. The VHHA called on Northam to let the procedures resume a week earlier, saying their hospitals were ready.

Other data reported by the VHHA

VHHA data also includes metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of PPE and other needed medical supplies.

They added the section on discharge data on April 13.

The VHHA launched their dashboard earlier to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the commonwealth.

It's meant to provide the public, as well as state and federal officials, a resource showing accurate data on the "work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19," according to the association.

The dashboard includes:

• The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in Virginia and then discharged.

• The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized, and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending.

o The total number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients confirmed positive through testing.

o The total number of people currently receiving inpatient hospital care whose COVID19 test results are pending.

o The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and those whose COVID-19 test results are pending, currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU).

o The combined number of hospital patients, both confirmed for COVID-19 and those with test results pending, currently receiving ventilator support.

• The total number of ventilators on-hand in Virginia hospitals.

o The total number of ventilators currently in use at Virginia hospitals (not all ventilators in use are associated with treating COVID-19 patients).

o The share of total ventilators in use.

• Overall hospital bed availability.

• The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next three days.

o The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing other needed medical supplies in the next three days.

“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”

“Sharing this data publicly wouldn’t be possible without incredible support from VHHA’s 110 hospital members representing 27 health systems which are supplying this information so we can monitor system capacity and other logistical challenges associated with the frontline work of responding to this pandemic,” said VHHA Emergency Preparedness Director Kelly Parker.

In addition to the COVID-19 data dashboard, VHHA also maintains a COVID-19 webpage that has resources, documents, and a portal through which people with supplies can find information on hospitals seeking donations.

You can also find the latest data from the dashboard below:

