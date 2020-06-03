More than $4 million going to W.Va. hospitals serving rural areas

More than $4 million in federal funding is going to help health centers serving rural, under-served communities in West Virginia, including in the Potomac Highlands.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who are each members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is granting $4,071,967 for health centers around the Mountain State.

“Rural health centers are essential to making sure West Virginians have access to quality healthcare,” said Senator Manchin. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put our health centers, already operating on shoestring budgets, in a dangerous situation. It is critical we continue to provide them with more support and funding so they can stay afloat during this pandemic. I will continue to fight for dedicated rural funding so that health centers and hospitals in West Virginia can provide care for every West Virginian who needs it.”

The money is coming through the federal Health Center Cluster Program, which is designed to support community health centers for under-served communities.

“Health centers provide such a robust portion of our health services across West Virginia, making this funding vital to our communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff of our health centers have been on the front lines, helping our fellow West Virginians. I will continue to stand by our health centers as a steadfast partner on the federal level and make sure they have access to the resources needed to stay safe and prepared,” said Senator Capito.

The money is being distributed as follows:

• $1,101,114 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System

• $1,107,151 – Community Care of West Virginia

• $1,863,702 – Valley Health Systems