More than 5,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals

Every day, as increased testing across Virginia reveals more COVID-19 cases and the Virginia Department of Health reports the latest deaths and cumulative hospitalizations, we report those numbers in our daily case updates.

But the Virginia Department of Health, which is the primary source for those updates, does not show one key metric a lot of people ask about: recovery information.

Data reporting on recovery information

That's because recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way for the health department to track that data for every single confirmed case in Virginia — especially for the thousands who got their positive test results and are sent home to self-quarantine without returning to a doctor because of minor or no symptoms.

State health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver has explained in Governor Northam's state briefings that the VDH system for tracking COVID-19 cases is set up to identify cases as they're reported and then trace any people potentially exposed to the Virginians with confirmed cases.

Since the health department is not the one providing care to patients, they don't receive any data on patient care, including when the person has fully recovered.

Instead, the health department's limit is reporting the cases as they get them, providing the information on those cases – including on local levels down to the ZIP code – and that's about it, because they don't have continuing data on each case.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more.

And the VHHA works closely with the VDH; they just each track separate data. Dr. Oliver and state health officials, in the governor's press conferences, have pointed people to the VHHA data if they want information on recoveries.

It's generally updated each morning before the Virginia Department of Health updates case totals on the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus website around 9 a.m.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, the VHHA data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases).

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

The numbers

As of Wednesday, May 27, the VHHA reported 1,459 patients currently hospitalized with either positive COVID-19 tests or pending COVID-19 test results. Of those, 390 are hospitalized in the ICU and 203 are on ventilators.

But on the other end of the spectrum, by Wednesday, they reported 5,367 people have been discharged following hospitalization for coronavirus. When it comes to licensed nursing facilities in particular, 781 patients or residents have recovered.

The alliance of Virginia hospitals also reports that there are 4,300 beds available across the state, with only 20% of total ventilators in use.

Across Virginia, from the start of the pandemic, 38,276 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through lab testing and 1,973 patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus by their doctors (also known as probable cases).

Of the state's 4,385 total hospitalizations, at least 116 have been in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Of those, 2 have been in Augusta County, 1 in Buena Vista, 55 in Harrisonburg, 51 in Rockingham County, 5 in Staunton, and 2 in Waynesboro.

In the Lord Fairfax Health District, there have been at least 112 hospitalizations. Forty of those have been in Shenandoah County and 24 in Page County.

At least 1,281 Virginians have died of causes related to the coronavirus. Of those deaths, 17 have been reported in Shenandoah County, 21 in Page County, one in Augusta County, 21 in Harrisonburg, and six in Rockingham County.

Those are just the numbers officially tallied on the state level though – Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, has said that it often takes several days before local health districts are able to enter death information into the state database. Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, told WHSV that deaths first have to be reported to them by medical facilities, which is a major cause for delays that have often been seen on the numbers reported for our area.

Dr. Kornegay also explained that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, that's what goes on their death certificate. Those death certificates have a space to list secondary causes of death, and that's where ongoing health issues like heart disease and cancer are listed. Some people have accused medical facilities of artificially inflating death tolls by doing that, but it's the same process by which flu deaths are reported every year.

Other data reported by the VHHA

VHHA data also includes metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of PPE and other needed medical supplies.

On May 18, they launched a new dashboard that specifically tracks cases, recoveries, and PPE shortages in licensed nursing facilities across Virginia.

They added the section on discharge data on April 13.

The VHHA launched their dashboard earlier to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the commonwealth.

It's meant to provide the public, as well as state and federal officials, a resource showing accurate data on the "work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19," according to the association.

The dashboard includes:

• The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in Virginia and then discharged.

• The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized, and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending.

o The total number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients confirmed positive through testing.

o The total number of people currently receiving inpatient hospital care whose COVID19 test results are pending.

o The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and those whose COVID-19 test results are pending, currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU).

o The combined number of hospital patients, both confirmed for COVID-19 and those with test results pending, currently receiving ventilator support.

• The total number of ventilators on-hand in Virginia hospitals.

o The total number of ventilators currently in use at Virginia hospitals (not all ventilators in use are associated with treating COVID-19 patients).

o The share of total ventilators in use.

• Overall hospital bed availability.

• The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next three days.

o The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing other needed medical supplies in the next three days.

“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”

“Sharing this data publicly wouldn’t be possible without incredible support from VHHA’s 110 hospital members representing 27 health systems which are supplying this information so we can monitor system capacity and other logistical challenges associated with the frontline work of responding to this pandemic,” said VHHA Emergency Preparedness Director Kelly Parker.

In addition to the COVID-19 data dashboard, VHHA also maintains a COVID-19 webpage that has resources, documents, and a portal through which people with supplies can find information on hospitals seeking donations.

You can find the latest data in the dashboard below:

