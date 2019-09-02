More troopers on the road during holiday weekend

Travelers and people commuting may have noticed extra Virginia State Troopers out on the interstate on Monday.

Labor Day was an Operation C.A.R.E. weekend. It's a nation-wide, state-sponsored program that stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Sgt. CJ Aikens with VSP said 75 percent of all troopers in the state were out patrolling on Monday.

Sgt. Aikens said he hopes the added visibility will help remind drivers to follow the law.

"So just that visibility of a trooper in a marked car, driving up and down the interstate hopefully will deter some of that speed, some of those seatbelt violations, some of that reckless driving," Sgt. Aikens said.

He added they're especially looking out for people speeding and driving under the influence. But, when troopers pull people over, Sgt. Aikens said they're at a higher risk than other times.

"When you're out there actually issuing that ticket, you're out there exposed to traffic, so again, just an increased risk of troopers getting hit," Sgt. Aikens said.

Virginia State Police said last Labor Day, there was a spike in traffic fatalities compared to years past. We'll update this article with 2019's numbers when they become available.