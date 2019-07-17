More women living with Alzheimer's than men

A new study released Tuesday is asking why women are more prone to Alzheimer's than men.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, two thirds of people living with the disease are women.

The research attempts to answer why Alzheimer's is so different in men and women.

In Charlottesville, the co-chair of the upcoming Alzheimer's Walk in October says she is taking personal steps to prevent the onset of this disease.

Maggie Morris says she saw the painful decline of her own mother who suffered from Alzheimer's.

"And she went to the grocery store and the alarm went off on the car and she couldn't figure out how to shut it off so she sat in the parking lot and started crying until someone came up to help her and that just upset me that my mom got to that point and we had to take her license away from her,' she said.

Maggie also said she plans to stay in the workforce for the immediate future, which ties into the new research that suggests the same thing in order to delay the onset of the disease in women.

