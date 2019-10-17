Morgan Harrington remembered decade after disappearing in Charlottesville

The family of murdered Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington is marking a decade since she disappeared in Charlottesville.

Harrington was last seen alive on the Copely Road Bridge on October 17, 2009, after leaving a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Gil and Dan Harrington made their yearly pilgrimage to the bridge Thursday afternoon.

"It stuns me that it's been 10 years, but for me, the time since Morgan was killed is kind of like an accordion: sometimes it's compressed, and other times it's stretches out like eternity," Gil Harrington said.

They brought colorful ribbons and flowers, as well as banner that shows the timeline of their daughter’s life.

"Our intention is to create a positive legacy for Morgan, but also to make sure her potential was not robbed from the world. Some of her goals are being met by her parents, and other people who love her," said Morgan’s mother.

"We didn't choose this, but I think we've figured out how to make the best out of something that has been tragic," Dan Harrington said.

Police found Morgan's remains on a farm in Albemarle County in January 2010.

Her killer is serving multiple life sentences for murdering Harrington and University of Virginia student Hannah Graham five years later.

The Harringtons started Help Save the Next Girl following Morgan's death. The organization currently has 99 chapters across the globe.