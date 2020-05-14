Most spas to reopen with new protocols under ‘Phase 1’ guidelines

While businesses in Richmond will have to wait to reopen, those in the rest of Central Virginia are continuing as planned, even those in the self-care industry.

Spas and massage parlors are among those businesses making last-minute preparations to reopen.

“There’s been lots of anxiety, but hopefully we’re near the tail end of returning to some sort of normalcy,” said Andrew Elsbury, Owner of the Carytown Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa.

While the Carytown location of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa will not reopen as of Friday due to the City of Richmond’s request for a delayed opening, Elsbury said he owns several other branches across the state which will follow strict guidelines in order to bring its clients a bit of relaxation.

"It's your ability to come out of the rat race for an hour each month; to take some time to rejuvenate and get yourself refocused,” Elsbury said.

For nearly two months, the Carytown location and others across the state have been shuttered closed. However, during that time the owner said they’ve made major changes inside, including a deep clean of all the rooms, carpets and even a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

“We’ve installed air purification systems in all the spas; so, all those HVAC systems have those being installed today to help improve air quality,” he added.