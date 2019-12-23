Virginia mother arrested in death of 3-year-old who shot himself

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself in Colonial Heights in August has been charged in his death.

Saintell Talley, 32, is charged with felony child neglect and felony murder in relation to her son, Avion Talley’s, death.

On Aug. 2., police responded to the 100 block of Bruce Avenue for the report of a child who had been shot. The Virginia Medical Examiner determined the child had gotten ahold of a firearm and died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Saintell Talley was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 12 on the two charges.

She was arrested in Chesterfield County by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 20, police said.

Saintell Talley is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond and is expected in court on Dec. 30.