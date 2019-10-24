Mother hopes new detail in son’s murder will lead to answers in case

Next month will mark three years since a Richmond man, who sometimes dressed as a woman, was shot and killed on the Southside.

William Norwood was 30 when he was killed, and next week would have marked his 33rd birthday. The man, who sometimes went by the names Cinnamon and Noony, was shot and killed on Hull Street. So far, there have been no new arrests and police say there are no new leads or updates.

Now, the victim’s mother is providing new details that she hopes will trigger someone’s memory.

"I'm trying….holding it together. It's no easy task,” Karen Norwood said.

Now she wants to make public a new detail that she hasn’t shared before. She says before he died, her son was believed to be at what she calls a house club, similar to a party inside of a home, on Broad Rock Boulevard and Hull Street. That’s where she was told Norwood had been dancing with someone, while dressed as a woman.

"They said something about he was in a club and supposedly had been dancing with another man, and the man’s friends were teasing him about dancing with my son,” Norwood said.

She says a witness saw a man chasing her son. Norwood was shot multiple times.

"The bullet that really killed him was the one that went to his head,” she said.

"Whatever way he was, whatever way he was dressed, he was a loved, loving person. It didn't matter to the family,” Lashawnda Chappell said about her cousin.

She says he was also widely accepted by those he came in contact with, but no one seems to be talking and that’s what hurts the most.

"Dig back in your memory and try to help us solve this because my son was loving,” Karen Norwood said.

She says authorities checked her son’s cell phone and surveillance cameras in the area but it couldn’t point to anything substantial. If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.