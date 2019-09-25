Mother recalls fight to desegregate Virginia schools

This month marks 60 years since a small group of African-American students entered Venable Elementary School and Lane High School, officially desegregating the schools five years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that "separate but equal" education was unconstitutional.

Elizabeth Taylor is one of the few surviving parents of that group of students, now known as the Charlottesville Twelve. She says her reasons for engaging in a years-long legal battle were simple: her children’s future.

"I wanted them to have the best education that they could get,” Taylor said. “An equal education."

Taylor’s son, Charles Alexander, also known as the educator and entertainer Mr. Alex-Zan, was in first grade in the spring of 1958, four years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education. Virginia schools were still segregated, and Taylor saw an article in the newspaper.

"It was in the Daily Progress that if you had a child that's six years old and entering school in the first grade, take that child to the school nearest you and register that child," she said.

Her sons went to the Jefferson School, but there was another school attended by only white students that was much closer.

"I could look right at Venable from my back porch," Taylor said.

Taylor registered Alexander at Venable, but he wouldn't be starting at school there that fall. Instead, Virginia’s then-Governor Lindsay Almond closed some Virginia schools, including Venable and Lane, as part of an anti-integration effort known as Massive Resistance.

Taylor and other parents, backed by the NAACP, continued their legal fight. Finally, on Sept. 8, 1959, Taylor walked her son up the front stairs to Venable.

Alexander says the focus is often on the children who desegregated the schools. But it was their parents who fought so hard.

"It was courageous on the part of the parents, knowing that other parents, neighbors and community folk, wasn't everybody in support of the integration of schools," Alexander said.

Asked if she knew at the time the significance of her actions, not only for her own child, but for generations to come, Taylor is modest.

"It was just something that had to be done," she said.

Alexander says his mother set an example that's shaped him.

"Not giving up, facing some challenges and obstacles, being persistent and knowing also that you come from a family of people of giving and you're also a part of a legacy,” he said.

Both Taylor and Alexander say they want their story to inspire parents today.

"They should see that their child has the best education that they can get," Taylor said.

The Charlottesville 12 are holding a 60th-anniversary event on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Buford Middle School. It's free and open to the public. Highlights will include comments from the students and parents and the announcement of Charlottesville Twelve Scholarship Fund Award winners.

