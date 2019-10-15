Mother still looking for answers 10 years after daughter disappears

It has been 10 long and heart-wrenching years for Harlie Brown. Her daughter, Janet Jolene Stephens Brown, disappeared from Ashland, kentucky, in October 2009. Since then, the case has gone cold.

"I'm hurting," Brown said. "I want answers."

Investigators say Janet was last seen in the area of the old Junior's Food Mart on 29th Street in Ashland. She did not have ties to anyone outside the local area.

All of her personal belongings were left at her home, and there is no indication that she intentionally left the area.

"I never thought that it would be this way. I pray every day, every night. I ask God to watch over her, keep her safe. Let her be warm, let her be eating."

Brown says her daughter had left their home along Belmont Street to go to a nearby convenience store and never returned.

"I want to put my arms around her, tell her I love her and ask her where she's been."

For the last 10 years, the family has held vigils, search parties and passed flyers around with Jolene's picture as they keep her story alive.

They have also worked with the national non-profit group, We Help the Missing, trying to spread the word.

"It's heartbreaking," said Kay Nolan, with We Help the Missing. "They deserve answers, they deserve closure. Somebody knows what happened to Jolene. People don't just vanish in to thin air."

Kentucky State Police say if you have information, you can call the Ashland post at 606-928-6421. Callers can remain anonymous.

