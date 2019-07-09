Motion filed in journalist’s Aug. 12 lawsuit

A reporter who sued the Virginia State Police for its operations plan on Aug. 12, 2017 – the day of the deadly "Unite the Right" rally – now has a copy of that plan, but her attorneys say the state is in violation of a court order.

In a new motion filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court, attorneys for journalist Natalie Jacobsen say the version of the operations plan the state submitted was redacted too heavily, and that violates the Freedom of Information Act.

Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore has previously ruled that the state could withhold parts of the plan that could pose a risk to law enforcement personnel or the public.

But the motion says the way the state redacted the plan, withholding anything that wasn't already made public, makes it impossible for them to tell whether the redactions are proper.

"...respondents should be ordered to immediately release to petitioner those portions of the operations plan improperly withheld," the motion states.

There's no hearing scheduled yet on the motion.