Motions hearing in wrongful death suit against Huguely

Attorneys for the family of Yeardley Love and George Huguely were in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Wednesday for a motions hearing in the Love family's wrongful death lawsuit against Huguely.

The motion being heard concerned whether certain details in the case will be accepted as facts at the civil trial next year.

In a previous legal action in federal court, Love's family fought to require an insurance company to cover a judgment against Huguely if he lost the wrongful death suit.

In that effort, Love family attorneys argued that Huguely had been too intoxicated to form intent on the night Love died. The federal court ruled against the Love family.

Now, Huguely's attorneys hope to use the same argument the Love attorneys used in the federal case over insurance, and attorneys for the Loves have objected.

Judge Richard Moore gave attorneys an additional month to work out which details have been established by previous testimony.

The case is set for trial in 2020. The two sides will attempt to reach a settlement in October.

