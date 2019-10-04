Riders offer motorcycle safety tips after recent crashes

In just the past couple of weeks, there have been several motorcycle crashes around the area.

Motorcycles at Shenandoah Harley Davidson. | Credit: WHSV

Getting on a motorcycle can be a fun way to head out on your next trip, but it's important that riders and drivers more aware so everyone can make it home safely.

"When the flatbed pulls in with a wrecked bike on the back and you want to go check do i know the person? You can usually tell by the bike," Keith Oney, General Sales Manager of Shenandoah Harley Davidson said.

One of their regular customers recently lost their life in a motorcycle crash.

"Never gets easy. You never know who it's going to be," Oney said.

According to the DMV, there have been 247 motorcycle involved crashes so far this year, within the Staunton region. 28 of those happened just last month, taking four people's lives.

Oney said there are some things riders can do to make sure they are being as safe as possible, like honking a horn, moving to make sure you are visible in a driver's mirrors and scanning the road to as far as you can see.

He said riders can only be so aware, and people who are driving in their cars need to be more cautious as well.

"Texting and driving, that's my biggest fear when I'm on my bike," Oney said. "Even if you are a rider, and you watch out for those sort of things, be that person when you get into the car and you're on four wheels. Stay off the phone."

Before thinking about what you can do to stay safe while you're riding, you want to make sure your bike is in good shape to ride.

One thing you'll want to check once or twice a month is tread depth. If it measures less than 2 32nds, it's time to shop for a new tire.

Oney said it is best to wear bright colors and clothes that cover your body.

"A lot of times during the summer, if it's 90 degrees, and you see the experienced guys head to toe in leathers, they're dressed for the slide not the ride," Oney said.

When riders get in their cars, Oney encourages them to be the drivers they would want to ride along on the roads with.

Friends of Jessi Truxell, who lost her life in a recent crash will be holding a benefit ride starting at Precision Powersports on October 13. Kickstands will go up at noon. For more information, click here or call organizer, Ginger Ham at 540-849-6111.