Driver injured in boulder collision on Virginia road

What a Virginia motorist thought was a large trash bag on the road as she traveled to work before dawn turned out to be a boulder the size of a picnic table.

Barbara Harris, of Amelia County, was seriously injured when her SUV collided with the rock early Friday.

WHSV's sister station, WWBT, reports Harris fractured a vertebra and a wrist. She said in an interview on Saturday she may need surgery if her pain doesn't subside.

The incident happened near the Woodlake community early Friday on Hull Street Road.

There’s currently no information about where the boulder came from, but officials say it likely fell of a vehicle.

“It had to fall off a truck and they probably didn’t have the cover on the top for safety, once they start balancing, it’s then on the edge of the dump truck,” said Bernard Crawley, owner of Bernard’s Towing who often drives on Route 360.

The daughter of the woman injured in the crash says her mom saw what she thought was a crumpled up bag fly off a truck.

“She thought ‘who discarded this bag?’, said Ashley Harris whose mother was injured. “Then she doesn’t remember much after that.”

Harris says it was the worst feeling getting a call that her mom was in the hospital. Her mother was driving to work around 4:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

The elder Harris say she didn't have time to swerve before her vehicle flipped over and rolled. The 64-year-old woman says she crawled out because she smelled gasoline and worried a driver would strike the car. An ambulance soon took her to the hospital.

A good Samaritan stopped to help the woman, but whoever was driving the truck carrying the boulder kept going.

“Why didn’t you stop? Why didn’t you care?" asked Ashlet Harris. “I mean, what happened to your load, that you just kept going down the road, leaving my mother in the dark in the middle of nowhere with glass and gas everywhere?”

Harris says someone has to know where the boulder came from.

“A boulder that size doesn’t just appear out of thin air,” she explained. “Secure your load, be mindful of the people around you and if you see something like that happen, stop."