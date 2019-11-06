Move over White Claw; Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020

Demand is surging for hard seltzer drinks and Bud Light is hoping to capitalize on that growth.

Its own version will debut next year.

The alcoholic drink is made with cane sugar and natural fruit flavor.

One can weighs in at 100 calories, two grams of carbs and 5% alcohol by volume.

It will be available in black cherry, lemon-lime, strawberry and mango.

Drinks will be sold in individual cans and 12-packs.

Analysts at Guggenheim Partners said that the brand White Claw is the current top-selling hard seltzer brand.

As more consumers seek options with fewer calories and less sugar, other brands are expected to see sales continue to increase.

