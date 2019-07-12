Movement in Staunton downtown businesses good for area

In the last few months, new business have come into downtown Staunton and others have moved locations. The Staunton Downtown Development Association said the movement is good for the area.

The SDDA said one of their goals is to create a vibrant downtown. | Credit: WHSV

"I think one of the most impressive things is actually how quickly that happens and the fact that people who aren't from here, who have all of these choices will chose Staunton," Julie Markowitz with the SDDA said.

She added the movement allows businesses to expand into new spaces, and there's room for people from other areas to open business downtown. The Book Dragon is one of those new businesses.

"I've lived in Virginia for more than 15 years," Sandi Cararo, owner of the Book Dragon, said. "I have managed to make it down to downtown Staunton at least two or three times a month, just to come down and shop and visit."

Cararo said she wanted to open a business here because of the vibrant downtown community.

"There are so many different businesses that might have a little bit in common, but might be unique in itself," Cararo said.

Markowitz said creating that kind of vibrant community is a goal for the SDDA to help the area thrive.

"What we're trying to do is make downtown relevant, so that people can come down here and be successful and enjoy it in the way that they choose."