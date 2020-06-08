Movie theaters allowed to reopen in W.Va. but most remain closed

In Governor Jim Justice's latest plans for reopening West Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters were allowed to open up on Friday, June 5.

But many remain closed for now.

Most major theater chains have yet to allow their theaters reopen, with varying guidelines and laws across the country. Cineworld, owners of the largest chain in the United States, Regal Entertainment Group, have yet to publicly announce a reopening date.

Cinemark Theaters will reopen in phases, beginning on June 19th and continuing to July 10th.

“The entire Cinemark team is eager to welcome movie-goers back to our auditoriums for an immersive, shared experience with enhanced health and safety protocols that will give our employees, guests and communities confidence and peace of mind,” said Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark in a statement sent to 5 News by the Cinemark Public Relations team.

Theaters owned on local levels as well, like Tygart Valley Cinema and Upshur Cinema 6, have yet to publicly announce when they will resume operations.

