Fire officials responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Solon Rd. around 6:30 Sunday evening for reports of a barn fire.

The owner of the storage barn told WHSV there were 125 bales of hay inside along with farming machinery. He said there was no electricity running to the barn.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Mt. Solon Rd. was closed as several fire agencies responded and worked to extinguish the fire.