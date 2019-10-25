Mulberry Run Wetlands in Waynesboro helps reduce pollution and flooding

The City of Waynesboro, along with engineers from Timmons Group and Linco contractors, have been working for three years to transform 10 acres of storm water land into wetlands.

Mulberry Run Wetlands located in Waynesboro at the intersection of Ohio St. and Randolph Ave. | Credit: WHSV

Mulberry Run Wetlands is a man-made way to create a more natural and beneficial impact on the environment.

The area at the intersection of Ohio Street and Randolph Avenue has filled out with different vegetation, and it is now home to a variety of animal life.

Aside from making the land more habitable, it is also serving as a way to prevent flooding and naturally reduce pollution from getting into the South River.

"Native plants, grasses, trees, that can take up the nitrogen from folks' yards, take up phosphorous that's running off the surrounding area," Trafford McRae, Programs and Budget Manager for Waynesboro Public Works said.

The benefits stretch farther than the city as the South River connects to the Chesapeake Bay, making that cleaner, which is a resource for the whole Mid-Atlantic.

The wetlands will help the city reach their goal of helping to restore the Bay by 2025.

"Getting assistance from the state, getting some additional funding to offset local sources, is the only way we can really make these projects happen on the timeline that everybody desires," McRae said.

