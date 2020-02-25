Mulligan's Golf Center offering unique program

Mulligan's Golf Center, just south of Harrisonburg, is offering Operation 36.

Operation 36 is a golf development program that is the only one of its kind in the Shenandoah Valley. Wendy Kern, co-owner and coach at Mulligan's tells WHSV that the program for golfers of all ages and levels but is especially great for junior golfers.

"Whether a child comes to us and just wants to play weekend golf or if they have aspirations to be a certain handicap, or actually play college golf and go forward," Kern said. "Then there's goal oriented programming that we do through the online website and app."

According to Mulligan's website, this year's Operation 36 program starts in April.