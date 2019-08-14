Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-81 South near Harrisonburg

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays north of Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 3:10 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported that the left southbound lane of Interstate 81 was closed at mile marker 255 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Backups stretched back at least three miles as wreckers on scene worked to remove the vehicles involved in the crash.

Drivers can expect additional congestion on Route 11 through Rockingham County as others look for detours around the scene.

