Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on I-81 in Mint Spring area

UPDATE (2:56 p.m.):

According to VDOT, the scene of an earlier multi-vehicle crash has now cleared at mile marker 217 of Interstate 81, with all northbound lanes reopen.

However, the 8 miles of backups will take some time to clear.

__________

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 through Augusta County should be prepared for delays in the Mint Spring area south of Staunton.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder at mile marker 217.

As of 2:50 p.m., nearly an hour after the crash, backups could be seen stretching at least eight miles back.

VDOT's Staunton district says wreckers are on the way to the scene to clear the crashed vehicles.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 in southern Augusta County as drivers search for detours around the scene.

