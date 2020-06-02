Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down Rt. 340 in Page County

Drivers who normally rely on of Rt. 340 through Page County should be prepared for delays or to find alternate routes on Tuesday evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a multi-vehicle crash has shut down both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway near the intersection of Rt. 340 and Good Mill Rd.

That's just south of Rileyville, about seven miles north of the Rt. 211 junction in Luray.

According to police at the scene, a convertible Mustang collided head-on with a truck in the opposite lane, causing the vehicle to spin out and eject the driver.

Police say the driver died at the scene.

No other information has been provided at this time, and no estimate is available on when lanes will reopen.

