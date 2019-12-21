Multiple cars burn overnight in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Fire Department was dispatched for a possible structure fire at 2075 W. Main .St around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Dark black smoke could be seen in the distance while units were responding.

The incident commander found multiple parked passenger vehicles heavily involved in fire in the MITS of Virginia parking lot.

The fire spread quickly due to conditions found at the scene of the incident, but was swiftly extinguished by fire personnel.

Crews were hindered in the fire suppression efforts due to the vehicles being parked closely side by side, which limited access to each vehicle.

Based on witness statements, an explosion was heard and a fire was visible from the Sheetz parking lot across the street from the location, and witnesses immediately called 911 to report the fire.

Three vehicles sustained severe damage from heat and smoke while other vehicles parked within the area sustained minor to moderate heat, smoke and water damage.

The Waynesboro Fire Marshal Office estimates a total fire loss of approximately $30,000.00.

Additional departments responding to the incident included Waynesboro First Aid Crew and the Waynesboro Police Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and anyone with information in regards to the fire is urged to call the Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 942-6730.