Multiple free COVID-19 testing events scheduled around the Valley

As free community COVID-19 testing events have ramped up across Virginia and around the Shenandoah Valley, multiple are scheduled for next week.

Photo: U.S. Navy / Kyle Steckler

Earlier this month, Augusta County and Staunton had their first community testing events, providing hundreds of people the chance to get themselves tested for the coronavirus.

Now, the Central Shenandoah Health District is working with local officials around the Valley to offer free testing to multiple communities in next week.

Here are the options available

• Crimora: The Crimora Community Center at 1648 New Hope-Crimora Rd. Crimora, VA 24431 | Monday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Broadway: Broadway High School at 269 Gobbler Dr. Broadway, VA 22815 | Tuesday, June 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Goshen: Goshen Carnival Grounds | Thursday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

The Virginia National Guard will be on hand to help administer tests, per the standard for health department community testing events.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Last week, after hundreds of tests were administered in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay said they would be planning mobile testing events for Augusta County and Staunton next, while trying to rotate areas through the district for free testing.

As of June 12, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 141 positive COVID-19 cases in Augusta County, 12 in Buena Vista, 850 in Harrisonburg, 3 in Highland County, 8 in Lexington, 19 in Rockbridge County, 614 in Rockingham County, 57 in Staunton, and 53 in Waynesboro.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by county or city.

Local officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 5 cumulative hospitalizations in Augusta County, 1 in Buena Vista, 64 in Harrisonburg, 60 in Rockingham County, 6 in Staunton, and 2 in Waynesboro. As far as deaths, there have been 26 reported in Shenandoah County, 24 in Page County, two in Augusta County, 23 in Harrisonburg, and seven in Rockingham County.