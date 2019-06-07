Mumps outbreak confirmed at Virginia immigration detention center

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say there are 16 confirmed cases of mumps at the Farmville Detention Center.

"ICE detainees in a detention facility are cohorted (separated from the general population) if they were exposed to someone with confirmed, probable or suspected mumps, said ICE spokesperson Carissa Cutrell. “This practice continues for 25 days after the most recent exposure is found.”

ICE says its Health Service Corps and staff with the Farmville Detention Center are working with the Virginia Department of Health to prevent the spread of infection.

“Visitation at the facility has been canceled until further notice, and the facility is not taking in any new detainees,” Cutrell said.

An ICE official says there are “numerous measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases,” which includes an initial medical screening upon arrival and a medical check-up within two weeks.

ICE says the Farmville center “provides 24/7 medical services, and is supported by a team of medical professionals that includes a full-time physician, a full-time physician’s assistant, a cadre of nursing services, a dentist, psychologist, psychiatrist, and additional medical specialists, as well as referrals to local hospitals, as needed.”