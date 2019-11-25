Murder suspect Michael Brown added to FBI's Most Wanted

The FBI has added Franklin County murder suspect Michael Brown to its 'Most Wanted' list.

Photos provided by FBI

Brown, a Marine deserter, is accused of killing his mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, in Franklin County on November 9.

He has been on the run since then, and the U.S. Marshals said in a press conference late last week that there have been no official sightings since November 14, when an RV linked to him was found in Roanoke.

Marshals have received close to 300 tips about Brown's possible whereabouts, but all have been fruitless.

However, Acting US Marshal Brad Sellers says he urges people to continue to report any suspicious activity or possible sightings, and specifically urges them to report things immediately, rather than waiting a day or even several hours, when it might be too late to find anything.

According to Sellers, he search area for Brown now includes essentially the entire East Coast, though the focus remains on southwest Virginia.

There is still a $10,000 reward available for help in this case. Calls can be made to 911 or 877-WANTED-2.