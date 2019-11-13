Murder suspect captured in Virginia for Wilmington woman’s death

A person has been in custody for a Wilmington woman’s death since Friday night, police announced Tuesday at a press conference.

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are still investigating the death of 58-year-old Kimberly Bland, who was found inside her apartment Thursday at Mill Creek. Police were initially called to the property in reference to a missing person.

At a press conference Tuesday, WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous announced 56-year-old Andrew Boynton was arrested Friday for first degree murder and motor vehicle theft in reference to Bland’s death. Investigators say she was stabbed.

The chief described Boynton and Bland’s relationship as friends and coworkers. At some point, the two were roommates, police confirm.

“Due to some challenges surrounding this case, WPD was prevented from releasing this information until today,” a news release from WPD said. “The medical examiner requested police leave the decedent untouched until an autopsy could be performed, which prevented WPD from identifying the victim and releasing details to the public.”

Though her body was located Thursday night, an autopsy wasn’t performed on the victim until Tuesday morning.

A second possible suspect in the case has been cleared, according to WPD officials.

Boynton took the victim’s car and fled to Richmond, Virginia before police were able to serve warrants for murder. He was arrested by the Richmond Police Department Fugitive Task Force Friday around 7:15 p.m.

Wilmington detectives traveled to Richmond and interviewed Boynton that same night.

According to WPD, Boynton remains in custody in Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Bland was very active in the Wilmington film industry, appearing as an extra in TV shows including CBS’s Under the Dome, SIX and others. She was a member of a group called Wilmington Background Actors.