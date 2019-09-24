Murder suspect dies of natural causes while waiting for trial

A man being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail for murder and other charges from 2017 has died.

Investigators say last Friday, 55-year-old John Eames began experiencing medical complications while being treated by the jail's medical staff for some chronic conditions. During an evaluation and treatment, he lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, where he was placed on life support and died after further deterioration.

An autopsy indicated he died of natural causes.

Eames was being held for Franklin County for first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, larceny of firearms, possession of a firearm of a convicted felon, brandishing, malicious discharge of a weapon, hit-and-run and reckless driving.

The case involved carjacking, abduction and the death of Dillard Nolen.

You can learn more about the case against Eames here.

He was being held without bond.